Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Honored As AP's Male Athlete Of The Year

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Honored As AP's Male Athlete Of The Year

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Honored As AP's Male Athlete Of The Year

The Associated Press has named the small forward its 2019 male athlete of the year — just the fifth NBA player to win the award.
Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press' male athlete of year for 2019

Kawhi Leonard of Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press' male athlete of year for 2019
Another title: Kawhi is top AP male athlete for '19

Kawhi Leonard, who won a title with the Raptors before joining the Clippers, becomes just the fifth...
