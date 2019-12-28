Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Global  

A flood watch is in effect for most of the NBC26 viewing area.

Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with calm winds and temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

Clouds will be rapidly thickening tonight into Saturday.

A strong storm system will bring heavy snows to the west and northwest of our area.

We will start off with some rain and a wintry mix during Saturday afternoon but temperatures will rise through the afternoon changing over any wintry mix to rain.

Heavy rains end Sunday morning, there will be a few light hit and miss sprinkles throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, making it the warmest day of the next 7 days.

As the low pressure begins to move out of the Great Lakes, temperatures will cool off and any rain will turn into some light snow Monday with a few flurries on Tuesday morning.

The start of the new year will start with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 30.
