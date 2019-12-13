Global  

PD: More police at mall after Thursday night brawl

Shoppers and employees reported teens swarming everywhere Thursday night, getting into fights in the mall and loitering in the parking lot and at local restaurants.

Police said the teens were drawn to a social media meet-up event.

Officials are aware that there’s another social media flyer online for a similar showdown at Northgate in January, and investigators are looking into it.
TONIGHT -- POLICE ARE RAMPINGUP SECURITY AROUND THENORTHGATE MALL.THIS -- AFTER ALARGE FIGHT BROKE OUT INSIDETHE MALL LAST NIGHT.9 ON YOURSIDE'S WHITNEY MILLER EXPLAINSTHE OTHER WAY OFFICERS ARETAKING ACTION.Its calm out here now, butlast night it was chaos.

Thatswhy police are cracking downand enforcing that juvenilecurfew.

If you're 18 and underyou are not allowed on mallproperty without a gaurdian911 caller: "It's just beenoff the chain here tonight, ohthey're all running back thisway now." Employees and mallshoppers were on the line with9-1-1 Thursday night after alarge fight broke out.

911Caller: "they are like in themain food court area.

I don'teven feel safe going out to mycar." Police say dozens ofteens were at the mall for asocial media meet up eventthat turned violent.

"Theybasically blitzed us... Theonly problem - "they swarmedthe door 20-30 at a time."...There was only one officeron duty.

"Were going to haveto get a control of this.

Thiscant continue on." So, theColerain Township Police areramping up security andstrictly enforcing a 5 pmjuvenile curfew.

"We willhave someone at the doors thisevening at the beginning ofthe curfew and we will passout those flyers explainingwhat we will be doing."Thursdays disturbance resultedin 10 arrests.

Charges rangingfrom disorderly conduct toaggression against an officer."Parents if you know there isa rule then help your kidscomply."There is another There isanother social media flyerfloating around online for asimilar showdown here atNorthgate in January.

Policesay they are aware of theflyer and investigators arelooking into it.

In ColerainTownship, Whitney Miller 9 onyour side.



