'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Made Half A Billion At The Box Office Opening Weekend

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box office Disney said the film brought in $32 million in the U.S. for just that one day.

According to CNN, it’s the biggest Christmas Day for any movie since “”Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Overall, The Rise of Skywalker” earned $176 million in just its first weekend in the U.S.
