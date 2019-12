Editorial: New Year

NEW YEARS RESOLUTIONS AREEXCELLENT OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKETHINGS BETTER!THIS YEAR THE 16WAPT EDITORIALBOARD HAS AFEW RESOLUTIONS TO SUGGEST.

FORTHE CITY OF JACKSON.

WE HAVE ALOT OF GREAT PLANS ON THE TABLEFROM FARISHSTREET, STATE STREET, TO THECONVENTION CENTER HOTEL.

MAKETHEM A REALITY.FOR THE NEW STATE GOVERNMENT,LOOK OUTTHE WINDOW AND TAKE PRIDE INWHAT YOUSEE.

THE CAPITAL CITY, A CROWNJEWEL, AND IFYOU MAKE HER A PRIORITY, SHE'LLAMAZEYOU WITH WHAT SHE CAN DO.

FORTHE STATE LEGISLATURE, GIVE NEWIDEAS A FIGHTING CHANCE THISUPCOMINGSESSION..

GET MORE BILLS OUT OFCOMMITTEEAND RIDE THE WAVE OF INNOVATION.FOR OUR BEAUTIFUL MAGNOLIASTATE, AND ALL OF US WHO LIVEHERE.

BE KIND TO EACHOTHER, WHETHER IN PERSON, ON THEROAD,OR ON SOCIAL MEDIA.HAVE A WONDERFUL NEW YEAR, BESAFE OUTTHERE, AND LET'S MAKE THIS NEWDECADE ONETO REMEMBER.