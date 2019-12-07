Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children

Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children

57-year-old Michael Meyers of the Town of Boston is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with two juvenile victims on dates ranging from 2015 to 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nikbaret

nik baret Former Boy Scouts executive arrested for child***abuse https://t.co/wnHkZfFYTq 2 hours ago

BriceHobbs

Brice Hobbs Former Boy Scouts executive arrested for child***abuse https://t.co/Fjy6xk2zvG 10 hours ago

joan_shyam

Joan Shyam RT @revdonna: Former Boy Scouts executive arrested for child***abuse https://t.co/q5iy0OGv96 1 day ago

revdonna

revdonna Former Boy Scouts executive arrested for child***abuse https://t.co/q5iy0OGv96 1 day ago

TroyMegill

Troy Megill Girl scouts and boy scouts were just recruiting centres for your children. When you... https://t.co/KxyQd8AAHi 1 day ago

Placebo90511492

Placebo/PvtBenjamin Oh imagine that! DOWN THEY GO! https://t.co/r5HySFq0LI 2 days ago

CindiSabol

cindi sabol Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children https://t.co/pxcpwwfp68 3 days ago

mdavis1

🇺🇸❌Michael  Davis ❌🇺🇸 The organization hired a former human-resources officer as chief executive as it weighs a possible bankruptcy to co… https://t.co/gbUbiPLRh9 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Suits Filed Against California Boy Scout Organizations Alleging Sexual Abuse [Video]New Suits Filed Against California Boy Scout Organizations Alleging Sexual Abuse

More than a dozen former Boy Scouts have filed lawsuits against several California organizations claiming they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of scout leaders when they were children.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:02Published

Molested Boy Scout says organization needs to be disbanded [Video]Molested Boy Scout says organization needs to be disbanded

John Hobbs estimates he was sexually abused close to 200 times over more than a decade. The now former Boy Scout, who also worked for the organization, says it’s time for the Scouts to be disbanded..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.