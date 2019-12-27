Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year’s Resolution Shopping

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
New Year’s Resolution Shopping

New Year’s Resolution Shopping

Post-Christmas shopping is now in full swing and that means some shoppers have fitness in mind.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Year’s Resolution Shopping

- post-christmas shopping is now- in full swing, and that means - some- shoppers have fitness in mind.- academy sports and outdoors in- d'iberville typically sees an - increase in shoppers this time- of year with the goal of a- healthy new year.

- and that means looking for- athletic and fitness gear at- discounted prices through the - end of january.

- officals at the store say that- the post-holiday savings for- shoppers cover a wide range of- items.- - "uh, they're looking for the- treadmills, the - exercise bikes, weightlifting - equipment, kettle bells,- dumbbells, and- - - - most every bit of that is 25 to- 30 percent off right now here a- academy."

- for shoppers on a schedule, - academy and many other- retailers offer online shopping- and even in-store




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Crillers_Shoes

Crillers What's your New Year resolution? #shoes #shopping #newshoes #crillers #highheels #newyearseve #newyears #nye #2020… https://t.co/A762pOsFe4 2 hours ago

NOVAFoodworks

NOVA Foodworks 🎊🎉Come ring in the New Year at the Oakton Farmers Market 🎇🎆 tomorrow 9-1! Why not make shopping local your New Year… https://t.co/nWcehOKecf 3 hours ago

AP__25

Anthony Perriello RT @BarstoolNate: New Years resolution is to go grocery shopping more than 5 times total in 2020. Believe it or not, eating out/ordering in… 3 hours ago

LukeArnoldFans

Luke Arnold Fan Club Christmas is done and now it's time to prepare for New Year party. The question is: 1. Shopping for more booze. 2.… https://t.co/TnqIrk00AM 6 hours ago

BarstoolNate

Nate Blogg New Years resolution is to go grocery shopping more than 5 times total in 2020. Believe it or not, eating out/order… https://t.co/uaGjMX1msh 7 hours ago

theculturalink

CulturaLink “It can be daunting when your list of New Year’s Resolutions is as long as your holiday shopping list. In addition… https://t.co/MH4g9yjFQz 9 hours ago

ohhbirdie

Leslie RT @senoritadays: I just reviewed my spending summary on my Chase account and bitch...my new year's resolution is to spend less money on fo… 14 hours ago

senoritadays

j I just reviewed my spending summary on my Chase account and bitch...my new year's resolution is to spend less money on food and shopping. 😩 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Editorial: New Year [Video]Editorial: New Year

Editorial: New Year

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:10Published

Ask Dr. Nandi: 'Intermittent Fasting' diets could boost your health [Video]Ask Dr. Nandi: 'Intermittent Fasting' diets could boost your health

We’re quickly approaching that time of the year when millions of us decide to make changes next year. Yes, that’s right, it’s New Year’s Resolution time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.