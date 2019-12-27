New Year’s Resolution Shopping

- post-christmas shopping is now- in full swing, and that means - some- shoppers have fitness in mind.- academy sports and outdoors in- d'iberville typically sees an - increase in shoppers this time- of year with the goal of a- healthy new year.

- and that means looking for- athletic and fitness gear at- discounted prices through the - end of january.

- officals at the store say that- the post-holiday savings for- shoppers cover a wide range of- items.- - "uh, they're looking for the- treadmills, the - exercise bikes, weightlifting - equipment, kettle bells,- dumbbells, and- - - - most every bit of that is 25 to- 30 percent off right now here a- academy."

- for shoppers on a schedule, - academy and many other- retailers offer online shopping- and even in-store