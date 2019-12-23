Global  

Close Friend of Missing Idaho Children Speaks About Their Disappearance

A close friend of one of the two kids missing from Rexburg, Idaho is sharing her experience with the family at the center of a police investigation that`s captured the attention of the nation.
Family Members Say Mother of Missing Children in Idaho Joined a Dangerous Cult with New Husband [Video]Family Members Say Mother of Missing Children in Idaho Joined a Dangerous Cult with New Husband

Family members of a man and woman at the center of a nationwide search for two missing children in Rexburg, Idaho believe they may be members of religious cult infatuated with the end of the world.

Credit: KSTU     Duration: 02:20Published

