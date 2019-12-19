Gervonta Davis Surprises Baltimore Youngsters With Trip To Fight In Atlanta

Gervonta "Tank" Davis surprised a group of Baltimore youngsters from the Upton Boxing Gym with a trip to Atlanta to watch his fight with Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday night.

GloC:211 RT @wjz : Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Surprises Baltimore Kids With Trip To See Fight In Atlanta https://t.co/oNun3IOuIy https://t.co/oyJaIKc0T5 11 minutes ago