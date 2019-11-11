Global  

NYPD Increases Presence In Jewish Areas After Recent Attacks

​Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD will increase its presence in several Brooklyn neighborhoods &quot;in light of recent anti-Semitic attacks.&quot;
