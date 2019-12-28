Newfoundland Town Hosts Christmas Potluck For Stranded Passengers now < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:18s - Published Newfoundland Town Hosts Christmas Potluck For Stranded Passengers After a flight from Toronto to St. John's got diverted to Deer Lake, N.L. On Christmas Eve, the locals came together to host a Christmas dinner the passengers will never forget. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this