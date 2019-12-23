Preventing post-Christmas theft

Your trash from christmas day could cause you to become a target for theft.

The leftover packaging could alert thieves of the items you received for christmas.

Police say you should break down your boxes.

Disguise boxes or other packaging materials in a garbage bag.

Monitor the trash schedule and wait until the trash truck's arrival before setting your items outside.

Indiana state police sergeant matt ames shares why these steps are necessary.

"what that is is it makes that criminal aware that hey they got a brand new 42-inch or 85-inch tv i'm going to come back later during the day time when they're at work and i'm going to take that tv."

If you notice anything suspicious, ames recommends contacting your local sheriffs department.