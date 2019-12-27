Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne.

0

cbs4.com - Published 6 days ago







