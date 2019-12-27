Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to the waters south of Key Biscayne.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

12-foot, 998-Pound Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters

A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked to...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArgyleTiger

Keith Gavigan 12-Foot, 998-Pound Great White Shark Tracked To South Florida Waters https://t.co/di3SF1usX5 11 hours ago

Sara36825162

Sara RT @CNN: A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked from off the coast of Nova Scotia… 1 day ago

SuzieEssflowers

SuzieEssflowers RT @cnni: A 12-foot, 4-inch long great white shark that researchers have named Ironbound has been tracked from off the coast of Nova Scotia… 3 days ago

HowardGarrett

Dirt Doctor Ironbound: Tourists & snowbirds aren't the only ones spending the holidays around South Florida. A 12-foot, 4-inc… https://t.co/7M60Fi3ADb 3 days ago

t0n3_t0n3

Daddy cap RT @OfficialJoelF: Oh, hi! A 12 ft 4 in, 998-pound great white shark was last tracked swimming off South Florida earlier this week 🦈 (Via:… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Brevard County [Video]White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Brevard County

Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville,..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published

Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale [Video]Great Whites Circle Boat and Feed on Whale

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / Australia Info from Licensor: "On our way to our next fishing spot we came across a dead sperm whale just floating in the sea, we drove straight to it to and found 3..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.