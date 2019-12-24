Christmas Gift Returning Process

Nearly 2 nearly 2 million people are estimated to return christmas gifts in the coming weeks.

That's according to a study by statistica.

News 10's dominic miranda was at the mall today to witness the frenzy of returns.

He joins us live with more on why this may be good for businesses.

Rondrell..

According to an oracle retail survey..77 percent of americans will return at least one gift.

I was here at the formerly named honey creek mall today... and it was packed.

With all that traffic... this is actually a good thing for businesses.

That same oracle retail survey says this creates significant opportunity for retailers.

They can build better customer profiles and have new chances to sell items. stores typically lower prices drastically after christmas.

With prices being low and all that traffic...retailers typically do very well.

I spoke with terre haute resident daniel chua today.

Being 20 years old..

He represents the age group most likely to make the most returns this year.

While making his returns today... he noticed how many people where out and about.

"returning gifts was pretty easy.

The lines were fast..

In and the lines were pretty easy.

The lines were fast..

In and out.

Which honestly probably made more business for them."

For them."

More business for them."

People are still here at the mall finishing up their returns or buying late christmas gifts.

You can expect to see that well into the new year.

Reporting live at the haute city center... i'm dominic miranda... news 10