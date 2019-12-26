Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic

Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic

On New Years Day, ​the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is expected to ​be one of the hottest tickets in North Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Frates Winter Classic Kicks Off Weekend Of Fundraising [Video]Pete Frates Winter Classic Kicks Off Weekend Of Fundraising

The Frates family dropped the puck kicking off the sixth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:42Published

Dallas ISD Offers Free Meals To Students During Winter Break [Video]Dallas ISD Offers Free Meals To Students During Winter Break

Thursday, Friday and Monday the district is offering free meals to all children through age 18.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.