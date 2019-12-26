Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published Dallas' Cotton Bowl Field Transformed Into Ice Rink For NHL Winter Classic On New Years Day, ​the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is expected to ​be one of the hottest tickets in North Texas.

