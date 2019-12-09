Global  

Unused Christmas trees are being used to help improve fish habitats in Northeast Ohio

Unused Christmas trees are being used to help improve fish habitats in Northeast Ohio

Unused Christmas trees are being used to help improve fish habitats in Northeast Ohio

Christmas is over and stores are starting to get rid of piles of Christmas trees.

But instead of tossing them to curb, the Ohio Division of Wildlife is taking those trees and using them to help improve fish habitats.
Unused Christmas trees are being used to help improve fish habitats in Northeast Ohio

OVER THE NEXT DAY -- WEEK OR SO,CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS WILL STARTCOMING DOWN.STORES WILL START SWAPPING OUTMERCHANDISE FOR THE NEXT HOLIDAYBUT WHAT HAPPENS TO THECHRISTMAS TREES STILL HANGINGAROUND?THEY'RE BEING USED TO HELP FISH.




