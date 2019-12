Disturbance at Westroads Mall 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:18s - Published Who's responsible? Who's responsible? 0

ERUPTED ATWESTROADS MALL.IN THE VIDEO SEENHERE YOU CANSEE THE CHAOSENSUING.MULTIPLE PEOPLEFIGHTING, MOSTLYYOUNG TEENS.NAT YOU CAN ALSOSEE MALLSECURITYSTRUGGLING TOGET THE SITUATIONUNDER CONTROL,STRUGGLING TOSEPARATE THEMULTIPLE FIGHTSAND CALMEVERYONE DOWN."WE NEVERDISCLOSE DETAILSOF OUR SECURITYPROTOCOLSBECAUSE DOINGSO COULDCOMPROMISE IT'SEFFECTIVENESS."THE OMAHA POLICEDEPARTMENT WASCALLED IN TOASSIST."THE MAINDISTURBANCE WASINSIDEWESTROADS ANDWHEN OFFICERSARRIVED ANDASSISTEDSECURITY INMOVING EVERYONEOUTSIDE, THEREWAS SOMEDISTURBANCE ANDREFUSAL TO LEAVESTILL GOING ON INTHE PARKING LOT."WHEN TEENSREFUSED TO LEAVETHE AREAOUTSIDE, OPDRESORTED TOUSING PEPPERBALLS - PELLETSTHAT IRRITATE THESKIN AND EYESSIMILAR TOPEPPER SPRAY."OMAHA POLICEOFFICERS DIDDEPLOY SOMEPEPPER BALLSOUTSIDE IN THEPARKING LOT TOGET THE CROWDSTO DISPERSE."DURING THEDISTURBANCEPEOPLE AT THEMALL WERE TOLDTO EVACUATE.LUCKILY, NOINJURIES WEREREPORTED."WE STRIVEEVERYDAY TOCREATE A SAFE,PEACEFULENVIRONMENT FOROUR COMMUNITYAND OUR HIGHESTPRIORITY IS THESECURITY ANDWELL-BEING OFOUR GUESTS."AFTER THECOMMOTION, 19-YEAR OLD LATRAILCLARK WAS CITEDFOR DISORDERLYCONDUCT.FOUR OTHERTEENS WERETAKEN INTOCUSTODY ANDLATER RELEASED."THERE WERE FIVEINDIVIDUALS WHOWERE CITED FORVARYINGOFFENCES FROMDISORDERLYCONDUCT TOASSAULT.BUT OBVIOUSLY ITWAS A MUCHLARGER GROUPTHAN THAT WASINVOLVED IN THEDISTURBANCE."POLICE SAY ATWESTROADS MALL,THESE TYPES OFDISTURBANCESINVOLVING YOUNGTEENS IS NOTHINGNEW."WE HAVERESPONDED TOTHAT MALL FORDISTURBANCESBEFORE, IT TENDSTO BE A POPULARHANGOUT FORYOUTH AND OFTENTIMESUNSUPERVISEDYOUTH, IF THEY'VEGOT NOTHING ELSETO DO, GET INTOHORSEPLAY, THENIT ESCALADES INTOOTHER THINGS.IT SOUNDS LIKE INTHIS SITUATIONTHAT'S WHAT ITWAS." OUR SISTERSTATION WCPO INCINCINNATI ALSOREPORTED ON ATHURSDAY NIGHTBRAWL AT A LOCALMALL, THISINCIDENT WASSEEMINGLYORGANIZEDBEFOREHAND ONSOCIAL MEDIA.POLICE DO NOTKNOW AT THIS TIMEIF THEWESTROADS MALLINCIDENT WASPREPLANNED.REPORTING INOMAHA, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.WESTROADS MALL





