Getting Ready for the Winter Storm

"triple a" says the day after christmas is the worst day of the year for delays and congestion on the road.

The bustle of postáholiday travel could get even worse as a wintry mix is expected to begin friday night..

And into the weekend.

To keep those drivers safe á the minnesota department of tranpsortatio n is getting ready to battle the elements.

Xxx if the ice is become extreme thickness where salt isn't really functional we can put these chloride chemicals down and get the right proporations and be able to remove that ice from the road.

The department does say icing events are the most dangerous as it is hard to predict and harder to see.

Allot more time for your trip back á and of course á give