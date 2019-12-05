Mayor Robideaux Reflects On 4 Years In Office

Just after the start of the new year, lafayette will have a new mayor-president.as current mayor, joel robideaux gets ready to walk out the door, he reflects on his four years in office.news 15's phillip boudreaux is live in the studio with more...hey phil "at that point, you start thinking about alright what's the next 4 years are going hold."everything was routine for mayor joel robideaux until the august 2016 flood"the flooding event was just such a bizzarre event because it was unnamed storm and it just kept raining.

I learned a lot during that process and the community really pulled together."drainage quickly became the number one priority for his administration.

He pulled from millions of dollars from other sources of lafayette consolidated government"to not put ourselves back in that situation.

To actually do a better jobs of maintaining all of the 360 something miles of ditches and coulees that we have throughout the parish."

The mayor also tipped his hat off to their efforts striving towards a no kill shelter, turning the old federal courthouse into a future apartment complex and creating economic development districts to fund infrastructures in areas such as downtown.but he caught everyone offgaurd back in april by announcing he wouldn't seek re-election"i just felt like it was right time to rededicate myself to my family and be able to do some of the things that i wanted to do with them that job doesn't really afford."it will be a bittersweet moment for him when he officially leaves but he is looking forward to the future"the one i've committed is not rushing so a lot of conversations are happening so we'll see where i land, but i'll probably be doing a lot of yard work in the meantime."in lafayette, phillip boudreaux news 15 robideaux served 12 years in the louisiana legislature before becoming mayor of lafayette for one term... aside from elected office, he's also a certified public accountant.

3