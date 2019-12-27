Global  

Jerry Herman Passed Away

Jerry Herman Passed AwayR.I.P.
Jerry Herman, Composer of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and Other Hits, Dies at 88

Jerry Herman, the Broadway composer-lyricist who gave America the rousing, old-fashioned musicals...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NewsdayFOXNews.comCBS 2Billboard.comPinkNewsJust JaredIndependentCBS News


Broadway honors late composer and lyricist Jerry Herman

Broadway is dimming its lights tonight to honor composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who died at the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRBBC News



scarpenter1963

Scott Carpenter RT @OfficialBPeters: How Sad,,,Jerry Herman has passed away ,,,of course he made it to Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always… 3 minutes ago

geekedvault

@Geekedvault @DogginTrump Trans activist Julie Berman was murdered Jerry Herman passed away Who gives a***about Don Imus? 20 minutes ago

toetappin66

Becky O'Rourke RT @SethRudetsky: The brilliant Jerry Herman passed away. He wrote quintessential Broadway songs. Beautiful melodies and fantastic lyri… 36 minutes ago

zettieleeuw

zettie leeuwenburgh RESPECT: R.I.P. :( Jerry Herman, Broadway composer of Hello, Dolly!, has passed away in the age of 88! RT via: --->> https://t.co/48gmqdDzfn 46 minutes ago

IBYPantomime

www.its-behind-you.com RT @N1CKW1NSTON: Very sad to hear MAME composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. It has been an absolute joy to work on his show.… 1 hour ago

bwms91

Bill Wascher RT @BroadwayWorld: BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. https://t.co/vbpo… 1 hour ago

rhiasweetcastle

A SweetCastle New Years RT @jinyoface: In honor of Broadway composer Jerry Herman, who just passed away at age 88. https://t.co/9Q5KkX1Prn 2 hours ago

RobbSTL

Robb White BREAKING: Legendary Composer and Lyricist Jerry Herman Has Passed Away at 88 https://t.co/vbws11pqSr 2 hours ago


Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88 [Video]Broadway Composer Jerry Herman Dies At 88

CBS2's Christina Fan looks at the life of Broadway composer Jerry Herman after his death at the age of 88.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:15Published

Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88 [Video]Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies At Age 88

We are saying goodbye to the legendary and beloved composer Jerry Herman, who died Thursday night at the age of 88; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

