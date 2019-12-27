Global  

Antonio Brown Gets A Workout

Antonio Brown Gets A WorkoutNew Orleans gives him a try out.
Source: Antonio Brown gets workout with Saints

The Saints are giving free agent Antonio Brown a workout on Friday,a source told ESPN, as the team...
ESPN - Published

Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio...
Seattle Times - Published


Evanh33

Evan hebert RT @FredFromPlano: —Tom Brady gets the call from his agent saying Antonio Brown to #Saints for workout ... https://t.co/0vHoMa2hxF 1 minute ago

KB_Adusei

Kwabéna RT @RobSlater10: Antonio Brown is lighting money on fire shooting a music video in his house in the midst of a total mental breakdown and s… 4 minutes ago

IamSean90

Sean Fitzgerald Kaepernick had a staged workout that was likely negotiated in his grievance, he also isn't effective as a player. A… https://t.co/gA5BSw6bXf 7 minutes ago

ELeeBakker

Eric Bakker Wtf- Antonio Brown gets a workout with the Saints and Colin Kaepernick not on a team. 2 hours ago

heatherbrickell

NFLGeekGirl 🏈🏒🏀☘️ So Antonio Brown gets a workout, Hill is playing & no suspension, Pouncey got one (?) game for repeated offense, bu… https://t.co/PhZboD01PA 2 hours ago

BGTheIceberg

Papa $hango Me looking past the “Antonio Brown got a workout before Kaepernick” memes hoping the Saints actually gets AB https://t.co/s55IdiiNXR 3 hours ago


New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown [Video]New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” . The post has since been..

