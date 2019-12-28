Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Weekend in the 608: 'Guys on Ice,' Shania Twain tribute, Nate Craig homecoming show

Video Credit: WISC - Published < > Embed
Weekend in the 608: 'Guys on Ice,' Shania Twain tribute, Nate Craig homecoming show

Weekend in the 608: 'Guys on Ice,' Shania Twain tribute, Nate Craig homecoming show

If you're looking for some ideas to get out of the house, Josh Spreiter has some ideas from Madison Magazine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weekend in the 608: 'Guys on Ice,' Shania Twain tribute, Nate Craig homecoming show

And the s&amp;p 500 gained 16.

It's almost the weekend 608.

If you're looking for some ideas to get out of the house... josh sprieter has some ideas from madison magazine.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

googley_16

googley_16 Good morning! Happy weekend, Guys! 😊 3 seconds ago

OhMySuperSaiyan

ugly DBZ merch Mod Last weekend of the year guys, hope you’re all ready to MAKE IT COUNT. https://t.co/oDNX3eoKks 2 minutes ago

bobbindaeo

bob happy weekend guys 3 minutes ago

Tom_Gray_Boxing

Tom Gray @ConnorRLucas @HomeUserAtHome @cartz1992 @MichaelBensonn Well, you have my word. You can touch base with the people… https://t.co/4zJVhAtv6t 3 minutes ago

realrobertdunn

Robert Dunn Me and little man took our first guys weekend to Chicago for an early Christmas gift to see his favorite player… https://t.co/fcdEE2G5jK 3 minutes ago

xvz1326

[디페/p13] 🐿 뢍롸😷 RT @liataghva: Good Morning ya'll☕⚘ Happy weekend😘 Hope you guys have lots of fun with your loved ones🤗 #AKF &kick ass👌 Gonna be off to a f… 5 minutes ago

vanyavioletx

VANYA 📽🧚🏼‍♂️ RT @SupJess__: My relatives from Germany are here to visit and they want to do something "typical American" this weekend. I'm thinking abou… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.