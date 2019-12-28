Weekend in the 608: 'Guys on Ice,' Shania Twain tribute, Nate Craig homecoming show

googley_16 Good morning! Happy weekend, Guys! 😊 3 seconds ago

ugly DBZ merch Mod Last weekend of the year guys, hope you’re all ready to MAKE IT COUNT. https://t.co/oDNX3eoKks 2 minutes ago

bob happy weekend guys 3 minutes ago

Tom Gray @ConnorRLucas @HomeUserAtHome @cartz1992 @MichaelBensonn Well, you have my word. You can touch base with the people… https://t.co/4zJVhAtv6t 3 minutes ago

Robert Dunn Me and little man took our first guys weekend to Chicago for an early Christmas gift to see his favorite player… https://t.co/fcdEE2G5jK 3 minutes ago

[디페/p13] 🐿 뢍롸😷 RT @liataghva: Good Morning ya'll☕⚘ Happy weekend😘 Hope you guys have lots of fun with your loved ones🤗 #AKF &kick ass👌 Gonna be off to a f… 5 minutes ago