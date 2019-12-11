Global  

Two killed in late-night Rock County crash

The Rock County Sheriff's office says two young men died after their car hit a tree late Christmas night.
Police are investigating an overnight crash in rock county that took the lives of two young men... it happened just after midnight... rock county reporter adam duxter joins us from our bureau at the janesville gazette with what local law enforcement is saying today... mark and susan... police say their hearts are with the families of these two young men tonight... as they piece together their final known moments... west of janesville... on rockport road... is where commander jude maurer says... deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to overnight... ((( , " "))) 12 00 37 on arrival, deputies were able to confirm in fact that there were two occupants in the vehicle.

Joining in their lifesaving efforts... the janesville fire department.... and other emergency medical personnell and while they shut down the road for hours... trying to do what they could.

((( , " "))) 12 00 50 it was obvious from the doctor's perspective that they were deceased.

They believe... the 19 year old driver and 20 year old passenger were headed back to their third shift job... nearby.

When according to witnesses... another car headed in the other direction... might have come too close... forcing the driver to overcorrect.

((( , " "))) 12 01 35 it would appear the driver took evasive action in order to avoid a head on collusion, lost control, and ultimately hit the tree.

Tonight.... they say... their hearts are with those two young men... who they're not naming at this time... while they say... they await results from their investigation into the crash itself.

I asked commander maurer if it appears drugs or alcohol might have played a role in this crash in any way... he says... police don't believe that to be the case at this time.... again... the office..

