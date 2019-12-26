Madison man charged in sister's fatal Christmas Eve shooting

And the timeline for construction.

Today a dane county judge set a cash bail at one million dollars for a madison man accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on christmas eve.

Gabriella bachara joins us now with information released today about the homicide.

Joseph green appeared for the first time in court today after being arrested on charges of first degree intential homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The victim was found with 15 gun shot wounds.

A dane county judge set bail at the state's suggested amount because of strong evidence in the case... making the suspect a flight risk.

(pkg) <hon.

Jason hanson/dane county> "while this complaint is circumstantial in nature it appearts to be a fairly stong circumstantial case.

I think that creates some flight incentive.

" the defendent... joseph green remained silent throughout the hearing for a bail setting after he allegedly shot his sister to death at her home on south midvale boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint... just after four o'clock on tuesday... dispatch recieved a phone call that said "my sister needs an ambulance immediately" and disconnected.

That call was later traced to a phone that belongs to green.

<hector al- homsi/state of wisconsin> "the basis for the state's request for cash bail in the amount of one million dollars is here the defendent is charged with the most serious crime possible under wisconsin law."

The attorney present for green asked that a lower cash bail be set but it was denied.

<hon.

Jason hanson/dane county> "ms. lencioni is right in that there is never a magic number on these things but i also can't quarrel with what the state has suggested and i am going to set cash bail at one million dollars."

The complaint goes on to say the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers later tracked him to his madison apartment with the help of a canine.

Officers found a gun in a dumpster outside of the building.

Inside were bullets that matched the shell casings at the scene of the crime.

Officers obtained surveillance video that shows green walking toward the dumpster upon arrival and placed an object inside.

A preliminary hearing for green is set for january second.

If convicted... green could face a sentence of life in prison.

