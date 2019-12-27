Spotify To Suspend Political Advertising In 2020

Spotify says it will put a pause on political ads on its music streaming platform in early 2020.

The company's pause will extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well.

The move comes as campaigns for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020 heat up.

Online platforms are under growing pressure to police misinformation on their platforms. The public is demanding websites stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims. Spotify was only accepting political advertising in the United States, according to Reuters.

The move only applies to Spotify’s ad sales, not advertisements embedded in third-party content.