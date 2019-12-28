Global  

Five Trips To Take In Europe Before You Die

1.

Lagos, Portugal has stunning beaches.

2.

Amsterdam, Netherlands is one of the most bike-friendly cities in the world.

3.

Santorini, Greece has views you will never forget.

4.

Ibiza, Spain is known for the parties that go all night long.

5.

Rome, Italy has so much history and culture.
