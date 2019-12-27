Global  

Fire Destroys $2M Mansion In Concord

Fire Destroys $2M Mansion In Concord

Water supply issues hampered efforts to contain a fire at a Concord mansion.

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
Flames consume mansion as crews struggle to get water on it

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled a huge blaze at a stately mansion in the Boston suburbs...
Seattle Times - Published


wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Firefighters still dousing hot spots after fire destroys $2 million mansion in Concord https://t.co/253JcXkNyx https://t.co/VktIjWWTrI 57 minutes ago

GlobeMetro

Boston Globe Metro Four-alarm fire in Concord destroys historic mansion https://t.co/xUqeCvnw8I 1 hour ago

mcconnell_paul

Paul McConnell RT @masslivenews: No injuries were reported and the homeowners were not home at the time. https://t.co/rogf0ikYP3 2 hours ago

masslivenews

masslivenews No injuries were reported and the homeowners were not home at the time. https://t.co/rogf0ikYP3 2 hours ago

gasfuel

automotive Fire Destroys $2 Million Concord Mansion; Crews Struggled To Get Water https://t.co/s0TCIAJ805 3 hours ago

Honeybadgergal1

Linda Garland So sad. 'Devastating’ fire destroys 1897 mansion as Boston-area crews scramble to contain flames https://t.co/XSyjoZPiFd 6 hours ago

Honeybadgergal1

Linda Garland 'Devastating’ fire destroys 1897 mansion as Boston-area crews scramble to contain flames https://t.co/XSyjoZPiFd 6 hours ago

Daniboy_CFC

Daniel Joseph Victor Fire Destroys $2 Million Concord Mansion; Crews Struggled To Get Water https://t.co/d5Qa6vNOvB via @YouTube 6 hours ago


WBZ Evening News Update For December 27 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For December 27

Fire destroys Concord mansion; State Police release images of suspect in Starbucks armed robbery; Cat rescued from storage contained in Dedham; Weekend forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:28Published

Fire Destroys $2 Million Concord Mansion [Video]Fire Destroys $2 Million Concord Mansion

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the home on Fairhaven Hill Road. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:46Published

