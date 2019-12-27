Global  

Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79

Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79

Don Imus, Longtime Host Of 'Imus In The Morning', Dies At Age 79

Shock jock Don Imus has died at the age of 79 following a three-day hospitalization in Texas.
Don Imus Dead - Legendary Radio Host Dies at 79

Don Imus, best known for his radio show Imus in the Morning, has passed away at the age of 79. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



Tony_in_Tampa

Tony in Tampa RT @OurBiNation: RIP: Don Imus dead at age 79 https://t.co/eCznZh5xiI 1 minute ago

DabarbieriDonna

Donna Barbieri RT @PageSix: Longtime radio host Don Imus dead at 79 https://t.co/bdebawcGEK https://t.co/0yqGWv95x2 22 minutes ago

RTerriers

Roosevelt Terriers🌟🌟🌟 RT @prof_horatio: "Don Imus" passes away....gonna miss him...! https://t.co/SwwFa2plEC https://t.co/SoRPuaDx02 34 minutes ago

ralvine

Robert Alvine Longtime radio host Don Imus dead at 79 https://t.co/GAmEh93Uzv via @pagesix 45 minutes ago

LouRocks1

Lou Sipolt Jr. Longtime radio host Don Imus dead at 79 https://t.co/178wyTyIZd 45 minutes ago

Hollymcc3

Holly M. 🇨🇦 ⏳ Don Imus Dead: Longtime ‘Imus in the Morning’ Host Dies at 79 https://t.co/AHQ80hUhr8 51 minutes ago

salamisanwhich

Per Son Vee Longtime radio host Don Imus dead at 79: https://t.co/h9LZkZFkih #FridayThoughts RIP 54 minutes ago

AnneTEmerson

Anne Emerson RT @angelabrownews: Longtime radio host Don Imus dead at 79 https://t.co/tBpPBIntfj via @pagesix 56 minutes ago


Don Imus Dead At Age 79 [Video]Don Imus Dead At Age 79

Longtime radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas [Video]Don Imus, Longtime Controversial Radio Personality, Dies At 79 In Texas

Controversial radio personality Don Imus has died at the age of 79 in College Station, Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published

