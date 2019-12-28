Mr. Food: Cheesy Crab Poppers

With new year's right around the corner and all the football get- togethers coming up, we came up with a bite-sized appetizer that's a cross between a cheesy cornbread and the best crab cake you've ever tasted.

Sounds incredible, huh?

Well, it is!

To throw this together all we have to do is combine a box of corn muffin mix with some panko breadcrumbs, a good amount of shredded cheddar cheese, some cream cheese, butter, an egg, milk, sliced scallions, and a few spices.

After this is mixed, we stir in some crabmeat.

You want to do this gently, so the chunks of crab don't break up.

Now we roll them so that they're about the size of cocktail meatballs and fry them until the outside is golden and the center is cooked through.

And in case you're wondering if you can make these ahead?

You can!

Simply reheat them on a cookie sheet in the oven.

Maybe serve them up with your favorite dipping sauce, and let the party begin.

To get the recipe for our "cheesy crab poppers," all you have to do is visit our website.

I'm howard, in the mr. food test kitchen, where today we found a "get the party started way," fo you to say..."ooh it's so good