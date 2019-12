CHP reopens I-5 in both directions following winter weather storm

TRAVELERS ARE BREATHING A SIGHOF RELIEF THIS EVENING -- AFTERBEING AT A COMPLETESTANDSTILL FOR MORE THAN 36HOURS -- FOLLOWING THECLOSURE OF THE GRAPEVINE.BUT BOTH DIRECTIONS ARE NOW BACKOPEN!C-H-P BEGAN ESCORTING TRAFFICAROUND 11 THIS MORNING-- AND SHORTLY AFTER --OFFICIALS REOPENED I-5...23ABC'S TORI COOPER SPENT THEAFTERNOON WITH TRAVELERSAT THE FLYING J IN FRAZIER PARKWHO WERE STUCK IN THE AREA FORDAYS -- WAITING TO GET BACK ONTHE ROAD.

SHE'S LIVE NEAR THETEJON OUTLETS EXIT WITH MOREFROM TRAVELERS.

TORI?YES,I'M HERE AT THE BASE OF THEGRAPEVINE WHERE AS YOUCAN SEE IT IS A VERY DIFFERENTSCENE THEN WHAT WE HAVESEEN OVER THE COURSE OF THE PASTTWO DAYS.THOUSANDS OF HOLIDAY TRAVLERSWERE TURNT AROUND BYCHP OFFICIALS IN THIS AREA ASCREWS WERE WORKING TOCLEAR SNOW AND ICE FROM BOTHDIRECTIONS OF THE FREEWAY MANYHAD NO CHOICE BUT TO SLEEP INTHEIR CARS OR EVENTHE FLYING J GAS STATIONBUT THANKFULLY AS YOU CANSEE--THE GRAPEVINE ISBACK OPEN FOR NOW...THE MESS ALL UNFOLDED LATEWEDNESDAY NIGHT--"ABOUT 9 O'CLOCK 9:30 AND THENTHEYPULLED US OFF THE ROAD."CHP CLOSING DOWN BOTH DIRECTIONSOF THE I-5 IN THEMIDST OF ONE OF THE BUSIESTTRAVEL DAYS OF THE YEAR."IT'S BEEN SUREAL, REALLYSOMETHINGOUT OF A MOVIE, I NEVER WOULDHAVE THOUGHT THAT YOU KNOW I'DGET STUCKIN A SNOW STORM"OUT OF THE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDSTRAVELING -- OURVERY OWN 23ABC REPORTER JOSHSANDERS IS ONE OF THE MANYHOLIDAY TRAVELERS WHO SPENT MORETHAN 36 HOURS IN THEFLYING J GAS STATION IN FRAZIERMOUNTAINPARK..ANXIOUSLY AWAITING FORCALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROLTO REOPEN THE GRAPEVINE."WELL THIS HAS BEEN HOME FOR THELAST24 TO 36 HOURS FOR ME AND I WANTTO SAY THERE WERE 60 TO 100OTHER PEOPLE HEREAS WELL."NOT QUITE HOME FOR THEHOLIDAYS--BUT SANDERS SAYSNIGHTS WERE FILLED WITH NEWSTRANGERS ALL EXPEREINCEINGTHE SAME HOLD UP.."YOU HAVE A LOT OF CONVERSATIONSTHATYOU WEREN'T EXPECTING TO HAVE.."BUT MANY OTHERS WHO DIDN'T HAVETHE LUXURY OF ROOM AND BOARDOPORTUNITIES AT THE FLYING J...WERE SLEEPING AND DINING INTHEIR CARS...I GOT STUCK OU THERE I HAD TOSLEEPOVERNIGHT AT THE PYRAMID LAKEAREA BECAUSE I HAVE SOME STUFF IHAVE TO DO INBAKERSFIELD."THOSE LIKE SANDERS WHO WEREDOING THEIR BEST TOBEAT THE WINTER STORM ALSOMISSING OUT ON THEIR HOLIDAYPLANS..THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS WE WEREHEADED TO LONG BEACH FORCARNIVAL CRUISE BUT WE TRIED TOCOME UP ONE DAYEARLY AND OBVIOUSLY WE GOT STUCKIN THE SNOW STORM.."CHP AND CAL TRANS CREWS--LAYINGSAND ANDCLEARING OUT THE SNOW FROM THEROADWAYS--ANDRESTORING SOME HOLIDAY CHEER ASTHEY REOPENED THEGRAPEVINE SHORTLY BEFORE NOONTODAY.AGAIN BOTH DIRECTIONS ARE BACKOPEN HERE ON THE I-5FREEWAY BUT THIS IS STILL ANEXCELLENT REMINDER FORHOLIDAY TRAVELERS TO ALWAYS PACKYOUR CAR WITHBLANKETS, FOOD, WATER PHONECHARGERS, EMERGENCY KITS AND OFCOURSE PLENTY OF GAS BECAUSE YOUNEVER KNOWWHEN MOTHER NATURE MAY DECIDE TOADD SOME SNOWALONG YOUR ROUTE.BUT FOR NOW IN STUDIO FROM THEI-5 FREEWAY I'M TORI COOPER FOR23ABC NEWS CONNECTING YOU.AND HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK AT I-5NEAR GRAPEVINE ROAD.