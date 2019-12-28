Global  

5 Revelations From Drake's Rap Radar Interview

5 Revelations From Drake's Rap Radar Interview

5 Revelations From Drake's Rap Radar Interview

Rap Radar gave the Hip Hop world a priceless gift on Christmas Day: a two-hour interview with rap superstar Drake.

Over the course of 120 minutes, Aubrey Graham waxed poetic on everything from his humble beginnings, to Young Money, to his current brouhahas, Drake has grown above and beyond his image as the youngest buck in the stable.

His flashpoint album, Scorpion, is also at the top of his mind and factored frequently into different conversational tangents.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
Pusha T Is Full Of Laughs Following Drake's Rap Radar Interview

Hahahahahaha .... hahaha.
HipHopDX - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



