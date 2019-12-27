Global  

Melanie Panayiotou Has Died

Melanie Panayiotou Has DiedSister to George Michael.
George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou, 55, dies on anniversary of star's death

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou, 55, dies on anniversary of star's deathMelanie, who was very close to her brother, was found at her home on Christmas Day by the her older...
The Cornishman - Published Also reported by •BBC News•PinkNews•Billboard.com•WorldNews•Reuters


Sister of George Michael dies exactly 3 years after he did

LONDON (AP) — One of pop superstar George Michael’s sisters has died exactly three years after...
Seattle Times - Published


George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death [Video]George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death. Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, Dec. 25. She was 55. Lawyer John Reid confirmed Panayiotou's..

George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas [Video]George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Christmas

On Christmas Day, George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home.

