Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well.

Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize.

According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and instead gave up the job.

In his new Netflix series the comedian talks about the controversy and how he was “immature” about it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together [Video]Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Watch as Kevin Hart and his daughter have fun dancing together

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:35Published

Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas [Video]Kevin Hart finds basketball star on his lap at Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart had a Christmas Day surprise when two top basketball players landed on his lap.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.