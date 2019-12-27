Kevin Hart Opens Up About 2019 Oscars Ceremony

Kevin Hart recently admitted he didn’t handle his controversy in 2019 very well.

Hart was one of his dreams jobs in 2019, hosting the 2019 Oscars ceremony.

Yet he received backlash over old anti-gay jokes he made and was told to apologize.

According to the HuffPost, Hart refused to apologize and instead gave up the job.

In his new Netflix series the comedian talks about the controversy and how he was “immature” about it.