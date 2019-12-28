LOGANS PROMISE RIDES

Global  

Tommy?

The ride sharing company?

Lyft and logan's promise are teaming to offer free cab rides on new year's eve.... for residents of vanderburgh?

Warrick?

Gibson?

And posey county... you can get a free ride by using the special code loganpromise.

The rides will start at 10pm on new year's eve?

And last until ??m on new year's day.... the free rides are up to 2?

Dollars?

And cannot be used to go from bar to bar.... the rides are in honor of logan brown?

A reitz high school student killed by a drunk driver in march of 2?15..... the driver of the car?

Michael gann?

Was sentenced to 14 and a half years for his involvement in the death of brown.... logan's promise was set up?

To bring awareness to drinking and driving..... they've since set up safe driving programs on popular holidays throughout the year.... tommy mason, 44 news....




