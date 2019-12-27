Global  

2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop

2020 New Year's Eve Oyster Ball Drop

2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop

The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum will drop the ball in 2020: the Oyster Ball.

For the past four years, this event has been the perfect way to usher in a fresh start to the New Year.
2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop

- - back on the coast, the maritime- and seafood - industry museum will drop the - ball in 2020.... the oyster - ball!

- for the past four years now,- this event has been the perfect- way to usher in a fresh start t- the new year.

- the festivities are endless wit- live entertainment, - great local food, delicious - drinks, and party favors galore- this event kicks off at 8:30- p.m.

On new year's eve.

- admission is $75 a person and - you must be 21 or older to- participate.- and of course, the night caps - off with the big oyster ball- dropping from the top of the- museum at midnight.

- to get tickets, call the- maritime and seafood industry - museum- at the number



