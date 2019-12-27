2020 New Year’s Eve Oyster Ball Drop

- - back on the coast, the maritime- and seafood - industry museum will drop the - ball in 2020.... the oyster - ball!

- for the past four years now,- this event has been the perfect- way to usher in a fresh start t- the new year.

- the festivities are endless wit- live entertainment, - great local food, delicious - drinks, and party favors galore- this event kicks off at 8:30- p.m.

On new year's eve.

- admission is $75 a person and - you must be 21 or older to- participate.- and of course, the night caps - off with the big oyster ball- dropping from the top of the- museum at midnight.

- to get tickets, call the- maritime and seafood industry - museum- at the number