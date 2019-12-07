Global  

Tobacco Change

Tobacco ChangeTobacco Change
Tobacco Change

21 is the* comes to buying tobacco product?as new laws go into effect aimed at keep kids away from nicotine... but with the purchase*age for cigarette?

Cigar?

And vapes now set at 2?.not everyone is happy about the*change... 44news reporter erran huber spoke with managers at one local busines?

That's already feeling the impact.

He joins us tonight with more.

Erran?

Those working at cigar cigar sa?they're already feeling the impact.

Turning away 8 peopl?and losing many regular customers.

Rows of rolled cigars line the walls in protective case?but that's where they'll stay now for those under 21.

Lawmakers and groups have long advocated for changes in the purchase age to protect people's healt?and make it harder for kids and teens to get ahold of nicotine.

And that's the new reality following the passing of a spending bill that included language restricting sales.

But ron whitle?who manages the stor?says they all thought they'd have months to prepare for changes in tobacco purchase age.

Aside from the short term sales impact on shutting the door on those under 2?he says they're projecting losses for the store in the tens of thousands over time.

But for ro?

The change is about more than just money.

"it's hurtful for us, because we have customers that come in, and we've established a relationship, a rapport.

And a young man came in earlier, and his father and his brother.

He had to stand outside, and he was our customer.

He was just bringing his family in to show the retail establishment he comes in and visits."

They're encouraging all their customers to write their representativ e?in hopes of finding some change in the new law.

Erran



