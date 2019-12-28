Global  

What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

What I learned about freedom after escaping North Korea | Yeonmi Park

"North Korea is unimaginable," says human rights activist Yeonmi Park, who escaped the country at the age of 13.

Sharing the harrowing story of her childhood, she reflects on the fragility of freedom -- and shows how change can be achieved even in the world's darkest places.
