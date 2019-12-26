Surprise Christmas gift makes young boy in Texas cry tears of joy

A young boy, Joseph, in Royse City, Texas, gets the surprise he always wanted when he receives a Saquon Barkley jersey for Christmas on Wednesday (December 25).

The surprise brought excitement to Joseph that he began to cry with joy.

"Joseph’s favorite player is Saquon Barkley, he’s always talking about “Sa-quad” (as he calls it)," Joseph's brother said.

"He has been wanting a Saquon Barkley jersey for as long as we can remember so on Christmas we decided to surprise him with a Saquon Barkley jersey disguised in a shoebox."