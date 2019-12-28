Hillyard man admits to shooting girlfriend

A shocking confession from the man accused of killing a woman in northeast spokane.

Police say joshua forrester admitted to shooting his girlfriend alianna johnson yesterday morning.

He said it was because she wanted to break up with him.

The shooting happened while their child was asleep in the same apartment.

She told him she wanted out on christmas night ... Just hours later she was dead.

Josh forrester told police he shot alianna johnson several times because he "couldn't let her go."

And court documents tell us this shooting was all planned on christmas.

On christmas night, josh on christmas on christmas night, josh forrester says his girlfriend, alianna johnson wanted to end their relationship... He had just quit his job and she told him it was the worst christmas ever.

The morning after .... Johnson was found dead in the apartment they shared for the past three years.

Police say the couple argued before going to sleep ... And that's when forrester put a loaded gun in the kitchen drawer.

Forrester told police he woke up around 2 a-m ... But claims he "couldn't do it" At that time ... Then around 530 in the morning he says he woke up and something just took over .

That's when he says he stood over johnson while she was still asleep ... And shot her several times.

Police say forrester tried cpr on johnson after shooting her ... But it didn't work ... He also told police he tried calling 911 but claims it didn't go through.

4 news now talked to a key witness in this case, juliana howard who says she spoke to forrester just minutes after the shooting ... As he was covered in blood.

00;22;26juliana howard employee, northeast youth center"he was telling me that i reminded him of his sister ... And to tell them that he denounced jesus or something along those lines."

10 police say forrester was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

He also never mentioned to police the one and a half year old child - the couple's son - who was found, unhurt, in a bedroom the morning of the shooting.

A spokane county judge ordered forrester to stay away from that child if he posts bond .... Which was set at one million dollars.

Forrester also told police the gun he used was his own.

The judge ordered him to surrender all firearms if he does post bond ... And he must stay away from johnson's family.

A man with no criminal history - now charged with murder.

New details at 6 tonight... And a strange coincidence this isnt the first domestic violence killing in that apartment building on east diamond.

Christen demars was shot and killed there in 2015 - by a man she had a restraining order against.

Her boyfriend is serving time at airway heights center.

After news about yesterday's murder the spokane regional domestic violence coalition sent us this statement saying in part " The coalition is saddened by the recent loss related to domestic violence and firearms in our community ... We are currently working on a nationally awarded firearms technical assistance project as stories like familiar."

In fact-- spokane county has a higher rate of domestic violence than the rest of the state and higher than the national average.

It's a big problem and can be hard to get help if you or someone you know needs help escaping a violent situation call the y-w-c-a at 509-789-9297 in spokane.

In coeur d'alene reach out to safe passage.

They have a 24 hour hotline at 208-664-9303.