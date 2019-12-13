Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

second hit

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
second hitsecond hit live
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

second hit

Semi-final playoff game between lsu and oklahoma for a chance at the national title.

We join shaquira martin who's in atlanta to cover tomorrow's contest.now shaquira... going into the game, whats the atmosphere like out there?

Lsu making thier first apperance in the cfp semi finals.

One game away from a national championship an hour from home, alot is state tomorrow.its the 3 time coach o has faced jalen hurts whos also known as the tiger killer.

But he isnt the only elite qb in this story.

Joe burrow and friends should take care of business.

Yesterday we talked about if clyde edwards heliare will be able to play after suffering from an injury, today we found out...theres still no answer..

That doesnt take away the dynamics of this lsu team has a whole, the spread on offense with mutliple weapons.

Steve aranda and his defense has been able to do.if lsu can find a way to take advtange from the critical lost ok defense has suffered due to suspensions and injuries.

Joe burrow could be way past 5000 yds at the end of this game.

And lsu can be on their way back home to the national championship game.its funny what a year can do.

And did for this lsu team 3 the ball more one thing that has been consistent since last year has been the defense side of the ball..

Earler this week steve aranda said jalen hurts is the most dangerous scambler since playing in ole miss.

And coach o added the difference between ole miss and the sooners is in the ole miss game, it was more of a surprise that was the cause.

Going up aganist ok.

You cant deny you cant shut down jalen and his offense.

But if the players are where they are suppose to be and play their blocks.

This game will be a war the tigers are perpared to win.

?2box shaquira, before we let you go... any talent to watch out for from the area on o-u?



Recent related news from verified sources

Indiana HIE CEO Reappointed to National HIT Advisory Committee

Indiana HIE CEO Reappointed to National HIT Advisory CommitteeINDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) made...
Business Wire - Published

Schwartz nails 3 at buzzer, Colorado beats Dayton in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — D’shawn Schwartz nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, McKinley Wright IV scored a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

YeahThatsJosh

Marty Byrde I was confused for a second***https://t.co/aMueqkVhz7 2 seconds ago

regasanna

a I am literally Not Okay. I hate that the second Anxiety hits me. my whole body breaks out in Red Hives And I start to violently Shake. 2 seconds ago

kalycatrinaa

suga ❅ RT @KaylaaMarieC: Hey friends! I got a second Boogie T pash for Christmas and decided to give it away! Wanted to spread a little love this… 2 seconds ago

NidaMagpili5

50 Nida Magpili 💛💛💛Maine RT @rj1421: Plot twist fan-fiction story: @mainedcm Maine writing her second book and this time, it's a collection of poems and prose. She… 3 seconds ago

annuahsyt_M

a virgoo♍️ Next time a man do some Perverted***towards me I’m spazzzzing bad. This the second time 3 seconds ago

YYay94

YIPPEE_KAI_YAY94 @sheeisivy @Torresmfzz @velosoNJ Well that’s an even bigger grind. Congrats on the effort it really is a second job. 3 seconds ago

Zahidashah9

Zahida shah ✨ RT @bilalchikte1: WAAH @ColorsTV @BiggBoss WAAH Rohit: ek second me tu nikal sakta hai Show se Rohit: mujhse (basically sid & maker’s) la… 3 seconds ago

javier530t

javier. @midgegara @isabelmariii_ I second this! 3 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi has no worries over second album [Video]Lewis Capaldi has no worries over second album

Lewis Capaldi isn't fretting over the follow-up to his smash hit debut album as he plans to walk into the studio and fire out another string of hits.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Pringles to Release ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Chips [Video]Pringles to Release ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Chips

Pringles to Release ‘Rick and Morty’ Pickle Rick Chips. Pringles recently announced their upcoming partnership with Adult Swim to create limited-edition chips that will supposedly be Pickle..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.