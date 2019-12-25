Elizabeth Warren Sends Plea For More Donations From Supporters

Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign sent out a plea to its supporters over donations.

They said fundraising stands at a bit over $17 million and asked for more donations before the fourth quarter ends.

According to Reuters, the number was a sharp drop from the previous quarter.

The drop in donations accompanies Warren’s downward dip in opinion polls.

Warren emailed supporters saying they wanted to make $20 million, which is still less than the $24.6 million last quarter.