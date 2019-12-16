49ers Head to Seattle for 'Payback Time' Against Seahawks 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:07s - Published 49ers Head to Seattle for 'Payback Time' Against Seahawks Sunday's 49ers-Seahawks matchup is one for the ages: the winner takes the division and home field throughout the playoffs but, for the faithful with the clock ticking on 2019, it's also a chance for retribution. Andria Borba reports from Levi's Stadium. (12-27-19) 0

