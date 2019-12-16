Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

49ers Head to Seattle for 'Payback Time' Against Seahawks

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
49ers Head to Seattle for 'Payback Time' Against Seahawks

49ers Head to Seattle for 'Payback Time' Against Seahawks

Sunday's 49ers-Seahawks matchup is one for the ages: the winner takes the division and home field throughout the playoffs but, for the faithful with the clock ticking on 2019, it's also a chance for retribution.

Andria Borba reports from Levi's Stadium.

(12-27-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely [Video]NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely. The ban is due to Gordon breaching the league's PED and substance abuse policies. It is the fifth time since 2013 that Gordon has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.