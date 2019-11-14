Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks

Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks

Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts from Axis Bank to nationalised banks
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

satveerch11

Satveer singh chauhan #VSGT RT @Bharat19470: Thane Municipal Corporation decides to shift its salary accounts from #AxisBank to a nationalized bank following a war of… 9 hours ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to transfer salary accounts of employees from private banks to nationalised… https://t.co/iXl6QhLLId 1 day ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Thane Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts of employees from private to nationalized banks https://t.co/f5p6462pR8 2 days ago

SabitaD12313488

Sabita Devi RT @the_hindu: Thane Municipal Corporation decides to shift its salary accounts from #AxisBank to a nationalized bank following a war of wo… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP workers protest against Howrah Municipal Corporation over several problems [Video]BJP workers protest against Howrah Municipal Corporation over several problems

BJP workers protest against Howrah Municipal Corporation over several problems

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Reporter Update: Jon Delano - Banks Blocking Venmo [Video]Reporter Update: Jon Delano - Banks Blocking Venmo

KDKA Money Editor Jon Delano reports on Venmo users having difficulty connecting to their PNC Bank accounts.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.