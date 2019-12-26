Global  

Snowfall will bring in the new year, but won't stay long!

Snowfall will bring in the new year, but won't stay long!

Snowfall will bring in the new year, but won't stay long!

A dry northwesterly flow will keep things cool for Saturday.

There's a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday, but it doesn't look like it will amount to much.

After a dry start to the work week, the chance of valley rain and mountain snow increases by the end of next week.

Temperatures will steadily rise into the 40s by Thursday.
