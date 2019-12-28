Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico Hacia las tres de la mañana, un hombre fue impactado por un tren de Amtrak. Según las autoridades el hombre falleció a raíz del impacto. 0

Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico
Un hombre perdó la vida luego de que fue impactado por un tren, que iba pasando por chico esta mañana. La policia dice que el incidente involucro un tren "amtrak." Las autoridades dicen que esto sucedó justo despés de las 3 de la mañana cerca de las calles "west 7th y cedar." Estamos trabajando para obtener ás





