Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico

Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico

Hacia las tres de la mañana, un hombre fue impactado por un tren de Amtrak.

Según las autoridades el hombre falleció a raíz del impacto.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Una persona muere atropellada por tren en chico

Un hombre perdó la vida luego de que fue impactado por un tren, que iba pasando por chico esta mañana.

La policia dice que el incidente involucro un tren "amtrak."

Las autoridades dicen que esto sucedó justo despés de las 3 de la mañana cerca de las calles "west 7th y cedar."

Estamos trabajando para obtener ás




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.