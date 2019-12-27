Composer jerry herman has died.

The ton?

Award winner wrote the lyrics for broadway classics like mame and hello, dolly!

He was also one of the recipients of the 2?10 kennedy center honors.

"hello, dolly!"

Has been revived many times?

Most recently on broadway in 2?17 with bette midler in the title role.

Herman's god daughter reportedly says he died early friday of pulmonary complications in miami.

He was 88 years old.