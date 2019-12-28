Global  

Credit Card Skimmer Threat

Shasta County officials warn about the spike in credit card skimmers across the county.
Action news now reporter karen alvarez has details on the investigation -- and what you need to look out for.

With the holidays almost over, officials want to warn shoppers about recent credit/debit skimmers that they've detected here in shasta county.

Vo: credit card skimming is when thieves use a small device to steal personal information off credit cards when you swipe.

Shasta county law enforcement says they can't give us the exact locations they've found the skimmers -- but say it is mostly gas stations.

The d-s's office says there are things you can do to protect yourself.

For one thing, use a credit card&amp;fraud on your credit card is easier to detect than on a debit card.

Action news now spoke to a man who says he's not surprised to hear this is a problem.

Sot(michael gross): it's in fact a problem everyhwere in california.

It's this time of the year where people are in a hurry and you know probably not paying attention&amp;not really looking at the swipe areas here, so i can see more people being more cautious.

Vo: coming up at six, we'll have more on what you can do to avoid being scammed.

In shasta county, karen alvarez action news now, coverage you can count on.

># the d-a says it's often very difficult to detect the more sophisticated skimmers -- so your very best bet to protect yourself is to go inside to pay for gas.# volunteer




