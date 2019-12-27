Shoppers hunting for after-Christmas deals in Huntsville

His family and other storm victims. new at six..

Maybe you were one of the many out christmas shopping today trying to score some some after christmas deals.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with shoppers at bridge street town centre about why they came out to shop.

The parking lot was packed with cars at bridge street town centre as shoppers came to find some after christmas deals.

Kasidi harp, shopper: according to the national retail federation