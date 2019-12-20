Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

USC faces Iowa in Holiday Bowl

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
USC faces Iowa in Holiday BowlThousands of fans packed SDCCU Stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

QB Kedon Slovis hurt, USC falls to Iowa in Holiday Bowl

Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception — all...
SFGate - Published

Ihman Smith-Marsette leads Iowa past USC in Holiday Bowl, 49-24

Ihman Smith-Marsette leads Iowa past USC in Holiday Bowl, 49-24Hawkeyes WR Ihman Smith-Marsette became the first player since Deuce McAllister with a rushing,...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

OhioSports101

Andrew James RT @LoriSchmidt: Final: Michigan State 27-Wake Forest 21 // The Spartans win the Pinstripe Bowl. The next team to represent the Big Ten? Io… 11 hours ago

LoriSchmidt

Lori Schmidt Final: Michigan State 27-Wake Forest 21 // The Spartans win the Pinstripe Bowl. The next team to represent the Big… https://t.co/zkvkCrGcM0 11 hours ago

ChicagoTrojans

Chicago Trojans #22 USC faces #16 Iowa TONIGHT in San Diego for the Holiday Bowl!  Watch the game with friends! Join us here in Chi… https://t.co/UEeXBzXNjO 11 hours ago

MichaelDLoy

Michael Loy Been on an article hiatus for a bit, but this preview ends my break. Read here: https://t.co/Vk9R5cVn2m https://t.co/3in0gQXWgp 2 days ago

ANNMediaSports

Annenberg Media Sports USC and Iowa face off in the Holiday Bowl tomorrow at 5 p.m. For USC to win, the team will have to break through Io… https://t.co/JwgY0j8IVU 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Preview: Can USC Buck Trend Of Pac-12 Performance In Bowls? [Video]San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Preview: Can USC Buck Trend Of Pac-12 Performance In Bowls?

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Holiday Bowl between #22 USC and #16 Iowa. He explains why the Hawkeyes may be the better pick heading into this one.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.