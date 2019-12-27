Saints work out Antonio Brown, five other receivers

- it looks as though the new- orleans saints aren't signing - wide receiver antonio brown...- at least not now.

- the new orleans saints worked - out free-agent wide receiver- antonio brown today.- he suited up for just one game- this season due to a number of- off-field incidents.- the saints worked out six - receivers today.... - including the free agent brown.- the others were reggie begel- - ton, travin dural, maurice- harris, tim white and former- saints receiver tommylee- lewis...- but head coach sean payton knew- that there would be a stir- surrounding brown's presence in- the big easy.

- saints head coach sean payton - didn't say much about - brown, instead saying they're - just evaluating players to- better the team before the- postseason.

- - sean payton, head coach:"we've done- this at other positions and - we're looking closely all the - time at 'who are the players- available, and how can they hel- us,' especially as we get ready- here for this - - - - postseason, and that was the- purpose of today with the - receiver position, we've done i- really through the course of th- season at other positions."

- - - according to antonio brown's- agent drew rose-in-house, - brown and the saints have yet t- agree on a contract, but- both sides remain in- discussions...-